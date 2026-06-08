Consumption levels in Romania continue to drop as pessimism rises, survey reveals

The percentage of those who declare that they have reduced their purchases has increased from 55% to 61% in May 2026, compared to the previous month, according to data from an IRSOP survey published on Monday, June 8.

Irrespective of the destination, Romanians expressed a lower willingness to spend money from April to May 2026. Instead of consuming, roughly half of Romanians preferred to put money aside for unforeseen situations. The money withdrawn from circulation, however, leads to lower consumption and production, and a decrease in salaries at the macro level.

“The purchase of more expensive goods remains weak, especially investments in housing and land. In periods of high inflation, consumers buy small household items and avoid larger investments, renovations, or home purchases,” the survey noted.

Fears were also rising in connection with the national currency. Around 60% (down from 62% in April) of Romanians expect the leu to continue its depreciation, which saw a sharp downward evolution with the start of the political crisis in May.

The situation is also dire in the job market. Approximately a quarter of employees consider their job to be at risk, a proportion that has increased compared to the previous month (26% in May, 23% in April). Of these, 82% say that finding a new job would be difficult in their locality.

Worryingly, 73% of respondents believe their standard of living will be worse in one year. Even over a five-year horizon, where people usually allow themselves more optimism, 52% anticipate a bleaker future. Paradoxically, expectations over five years have improved marginally compared to April (from 45% to 52% pessimism, but with an increase in optimists from 33% to 35%).

“For four consecutive months, more than three-quarters of respondents have anticipated that prices will continue to rise. In May, the proportion increased to 78%. This is not a rational prediction about macroeconomic indicators, but a belief shaped by daily experience: the shopping basket, utility bills, rent prices,” the authors of the survey said in the analysis.

radu@romania-insider.com

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