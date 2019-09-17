Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 09/17/2019 - 08:30
Business
RO construction sector boasts record growth in July after it supported GDP growth in Q2
17 September 2019
Romania’s construction sector boasted 41% annual growth in July (in terms of gross work volume), after it rose by 31% in the second quarter of the year making an outstanding contribution of 0.7 percentage points to the 4.4% GDP growth in the quarter.

The volume of work on residential and civil engineering projects surged by 45% year-on-year, according to the National Statistics Institute (INS). The performance in both segments is partly due to low base.

However, while the seasonally adjusted volume of work in civil engineering still lags behind the benchmark 2015 average level, the volume of activity in the residential segment is 85% higher.

In the segment of non-residential buildings, the volume of work rose by 30% year-on-year and in seasonally adjusted terms is nearly 10% above the benchmark 2015 average level.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

