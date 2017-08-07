A sculpture by famous Romanian artist Constantin Brancusi was among the most expensive works of art sold at auction houses in the first half of 2017, according to a ranking made by Artprice.

The top comprises of ten artworks that were sold at auctions for prices between USD 44.4 million and over USD 110 million. Six of the top ten auctions of the year took place in New York.

The ranking is topped by Jean-Michel Basquiat, whose painting Untitled (1982) was sold for USD 110.5 million at a Sotheby’s New York auction in May. Gustav Klimt comes second in the ranking, with his painting Bauerngarten, which was sold for USD 59 million at Sotheby’s London in March.

Romanian Constantin Brancusi is at number three. His 1913 bronze cast work La Muse Endormie (opening picture) was sold for USD 57.36 million at Christie’s Impressionist and Modern Art Evening Sale in New York in mid-May. The sum was almost double the initial estimate price of USD 20 – 30 million, and boosted Christie’s sales in the first half of the year.

The top ten continues with Cy Twombly’s Leda and the Swan – sold for almost USD 53 million, Francis Bacon’s Three Studies for a Portrait of George Dyer – USD 51.7 million, Huang Binhong’s Yellow Mountain – USD 50.5 million, Chen Rong’s Six Dragons – USD 48.9 million, Max Beckmann’s Holle der Vogel – USD 45.8 million, and Pablo Picasso’s Femme assise, robe bleue – USD 45 million and Femme ecrivant (Marie-Therese) – USD 44.4 million.

Find the top here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]