The Constanţa County Council has entered the implementation stage of one of the most important investment projects in the field of tourism and education in the region, after signing the financing contract for the new Aquarium of the Constanţa Natural Sciences Museum Complex, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The project has a total value of RON 115.02 million (approximately EUR 23 million, including VAT) and benefits from financing through the South-East Regional Program 2021–2027. The works will have an estimated duration of 24 months, and the implementation deadline is set for December 2029.

The project includes the development of pools dedicated to the Planetary Ocean and the Black Sea, underwater viewing tunnels, a penguin habitat, thematic exhibitions, a conference room, a library, a café, and modern spaces for educational and scientific activities.

(Photo: Consiliul Judeţean Constanţa Facebook Page)

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