 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Capital markets powered by BSE

Concorde sees 26% growth potential for shares of Romanian telco Digi

20 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Analysts of the Concorde Securities brokerage house, based in Budapest, reiterate their buy recommendation and maintain the target price of RON 84 (versus RON 66.4 current market price) for the shares of the telecommunications operator Digi Communications (BVB: DIGI).

The potential return thus amounts to 26.5%. 

"Key performance indicators are largely in line with our expectations," the research report issued by Concorde reads. 

The expected cash flow from the sale of the Spanish FTTH network increased DIGI's liquidity for the rest of the year and contributed to debt repayment and increased CAPEX levels. 

In the coming years, funding will not be an issue, as maturing loans will amount to EUR 189 million and EUR 173 million in 2025 and 2026, respectively. 

"In our view, cash generated from operations will be sufficient to cover maturing loans. The dynamics of RGU (revenue generating units.) and ARPU (average revenue per user) follow the basic strategy and are largely in line with our forecasts," write Concorde analysts. 

Digi reported that for the first nine months of 2024, revenues increased by 14.2% year-on-year, mainly due to the Spanish segment, where revenues increased by 22.1% year-on-year.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Digi)

Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

Concorde sees 26% growth potential for shares of Romanian telco Digi

20 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Analysts of the Concorde Securities brokerage house, based in Budapest, reiterate their buy recommendation and maintain the target price of RON 84 (versus RON 66.4 current market price) for the shares of the telecommunications operator Digi Communications (BVB: DIGI).

The potential return thus amounts to 26.5%. 

"Key performance indicators are largely in line with our expectations," the research report issued by Concorde reads. 

The expected cash flow from the sale of the Spanish FTTH network increased DIGI's liquidity for the rest of the year and contributed to debt repayment and increased CAPEX levels. 

In the coming years, funding will not be an issue, as maturing loans will amount to EUR 189 million and EUR 173 million in 2025 and 2026, respectively. 

"In our view, cash generated from operations will be sufficient to cover maturing loans. The dynamics of RGU (revenue generating units.) and ARPU (average revenue per user) follow the basic strategy and are largely in line with our forecasts," write Concorde analysts. 

Digi reported that for the first nine months of 2024, revenues increased by 14.2% year-on-year, mainly due to the Spanish segment, where revenues increased by 22.1% year-on-year.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Digi)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 November 2024
Tech
New cybersecurity lab inaugurated at West University of Timișoara
20 November 2024
Finance
After Moody's, Fitch brings Banca Transilvania's shares in the investment grade territory
19 November 2024
Politics
Campaigning PM says Romania will join Schengen with its land borders on January 1, 2025
19 November 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian state-owned natgas producer Romgaz lists EUR 500 mln bonds on Bucharest Stock Exchange
19 November 2024
Justice
Bucharest Appeal Court sends Tate brothers’ human trafficking case back to prosecutors
19 November 2024
Tech
Romanian experiment DropCoal is now operational on the International Space Station
19 November 2024
Sports
Romania bests Cyprus 4-1 and consolidates leader position in UEFA Nations League group
19 November 2024
Politics
1000 days of war in Ukraine: US and Romania stand together to counter the threats posed by Russia, ambassador Kavalec says