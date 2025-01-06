2025 concerts in Romania: Justin Timberlake, Snow Patrol, André Rieu, Jonas Kaufmann and more

The crop of 2025 concerts brings first-time performances in the country from pop, rock, and opera stars and an anniversary edition of a major festival, set to bring its share of musical surprises. Below, we outline some of the artists and groups that have been announced so far.

Duke Ellington Orchestra

January 20

The orchestra, currently under the direction of musical director Charlie Young, celebrates its anniversary with a concert in the capital, at Sala Palatului.

Godsmack, P.O.D. & Drowning Pool

March 24

They will perform at Hala Laminor in Bucharest, at the second edition of the mini-festival - Fire Club: Where We All Grew Up.

Tarja Turunen & Marko Hietala

March 31, April 1

Soloist Tarja Turunen reunites with Nightwish colleague Marko Hietala for a concert at Form Space in Cluj-Napoca on March 31 and at Sala Palatului in Bucharest on April 1 as part of the Living the Dream Together tour. The opening guests are Symphonity.

Hooverphonic

April 9

The group, which celebrates with a tour 25 years since the release of their album The Magnificent Tree, performs at Arenele Romane in Bucharest.

Warhaus

May 13

Warhaus, the solo project of Maarten Devoldere, the lead singer of the band Balthazar, is scheduled to perform at Aernele Romane in Bucharest.

Cutting Crew

May 31

Fans can see the English rock band perform for the first time in the country in Bucharest, at Arenele Romane. Hits such as I Just Died in Your Arms, I've Been in Love Before, and Any Colour are in the setlist.

Justin Timberlake

July

The singer headlines this year's Electric Castle, the festival taking place at Bánffy Castle, close to Cluj-Napoca, between July 16 and July 20.

Joe Satriani & Steve Vai

July 23

Guitarists Joe Satriani and Steve Vai bring their new project, SatchVai Band, to Arenele Romane in the capital. The show is part of the Surfing With The Hydra tour.

Dream Theater

July 25

The pioneers of progressive metal perform at ArtMania Festival, in Sibiu. The event

Gojira, Wind Rose, Obituary

July 30 – August 3

Gojira, Wind Rose, Obituary, Dying Fetus, Static X, Fit For A King, Devildriver, The Kovenant Bane, and Oranssi Pazuzu are among the first artists confirmed for this year's Rockstadt Extreme Fest, the festival taking place at Râșnov Citadel, in Râșnov, between July 30 and August 3.

Untold

August 7 – August 10

The Cluj-Napoca festival, which has yet to announce its headliners, will hold its 10th edition this summer.

Snow Patrol

August 8

The rock band was the first headliner announced for the Summer Well Festival, which will take place from August 8 to August 10, at the Ştirbey Estate, near Bucharest.

Empire of the Sun, La Femme, Elderbrook, Banner, Soft Play, Carpetman, Balu Brigada, Ari Abdul, Ekkstacy, Lana Lubany, and Chloe Slater have also been announced for this year's edition of the festival.

André Rieu

November 13, 14

The famed violinist and conductor is scheduled to deliver two performances at BTarena Hall in Cluj-Napoca.

Till Lindemann

December 4

The lead singer of Rammstein performs at Romexpo, in Bucharest, as part of the Meine Welt tour.

Jonas Kaufmann

December 11

It is the first concert in Romania of the celebrated tenor. The performance takes place at Sala Palatului, in Bucharest.

(Photo: Constantin Opris | Dreamstime.com)

