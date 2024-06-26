Bucharest events: Music festivals and concerts taking place this summer

The Coldplay concert was only the warmup to a Bucharest summer filled with festivals. Ed Sheeran, Nicki Minaj, Keane, Nothing But Thieves, and 50 Cent are some of the names set to perform in Bucharest in the coming period. Below, we outline some of the announced concerts and events, including an early-fall festival.

Nostalgia

June 27 – June 30

Federația Română de Tir Sportiv

As the name suggests, this is an event for anyone nostalgic about 90s music, and the program promises to deliver the hits of the period. More on the program here.

EUROPAfest

July 5 – July 14

National Art Museum (MNAR)

The mix of genres – jazz, blues, classical – is the staple of this event, which gathers musicians from 20 countries. The program is available here.

SAGA

July 5 – July 7

Romaero

The fourth edition of the festival lines up more than 150 artists, many of them performing for the first time in Romania. Among the headliners are Nicki Minaj, Rita Ora, Tyla, Armin Van Buuren, and Hardwell. Nicki Minaj, Dennis Lloyd, Tyla, and Nico Moreno are among those performing for the first time in the country. Romanian artists performing at the festival include Smiley, Paraziții, Subcarpați, Mihail, and The Motans. The program is available here.

Music to Remember

July 5 – July 7

Sala Radio

The program is meant to celebrate Bucharest’s interwar music heritage, from tangos and waltzes to foxtrot dances, classical, opera, and operetta pieces, as well as film and café soundtracks and the music of the city’s outskirts. Composers, lyricists, and performers such as George Enescu, Ion Vasilescu, Ionel Fernic, Nicolae Kirculescu, Gherase Dendrino, Elly Roman, Grigoraș Dinicu, Georges Boulanger, Nicolae Buică, Fritz Kreisler, Manuel Ponce, Jascha Heifetz, Jules Massenet, Puiu Maximilian, Hanry Negrin, Jack Fulga, Maria Tănase, Cristian Vasile, Titi Botez, Mia Apostolescu, Elena Zamora are among those the event pays homage to. More here.

Magic Summer

July 3 – August 21

Romanian Athenaeum

Nine classical music concerts are part of the program of the event, where artists such as Gabriel Croitoru, Simina Croitoru, Alexandru Tomescu, Sînziana Mircea, and Alexander Sitkovetsky will perform alongside orchestras such as the Royal Camerata Orchestra, the Romanian Youth Orchestra, Sinfonietta or the ensemble Violoncellissimo. Youth orchestras Wiener Jeunesse Orchester, Slovenian Youth Orchestra, and Macao Youth Symphony Orchestra will also perform at the event. More on the program here.

Metalhead Meeting

July 17 – July 19

Romexpo (outdoor)

Judas Priest, Doro, Steel Panther, Skindred, Empire State Bastard, Alestorm, Kamelot, Moonspell, Ne Obliviscaris, Rotting Christ, Ihsahn, Tiamat, Jungle Rot, and Infected Rain are among the artists set to perform at the largest metal festival in the country. Overall, more than 30 bands will take the two stages of the festival. The lineup is available here.

Summer Well

August 9 – August 11

Domeniul Știrbey, Buftea

Keane, Royal Blood, Nothing But Thieves, Tommy Cash, and Two Door Cinema Club headline this year’s festival, already at its 13th edition. The planned program covers concerts, experiences, and activities “combining art and culture in an attractive way,” the organizers have said. More on the program and the full lineup here.

Summer in the City – 50 Cent

August 18

Romaero

50 Cent’s Bucharest concert is part of the Final Lap Tour, encompassing over 100 shows in 35 countries. More here.

Ed Sheeran

August 24

Arena Națională

The concert is part of the Mathematics Tour, and Calum Scott is the British artist’s guest. This is Sheeran’s second concert in Romania after the 2019 one, meant to promote his Album Divide. More here.

Balkanik

September 6 – September 8

The world music festival usually includes concerts, exhibitions, debates, workshops and gastronomy highlights. The program is updated here.

