Authorities reportedly concerned about Romania's electricity supply

Romania is facing increased risks related to the security of its electricity supply, as imports are reaching alarming levels, according to an official document consulted by Profit.ro.

The government highlights Romania's role in supporting Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, as well as the decisions to close some coal-fired capacities in the context of the decarbonization process, concluding that the national power grid is already facing supply risks.

The warning is included in the substantiation note of a government decision, by which the project of the new natural gas power plant of over 1,700 MW in Mintia will be declared as "of national importance in the field of electricity."

Government representatives warn that "there is a real risk that the national energy system will become overloaded, which could lead to technical failures, massive power outages or large-scale power outages."

"Without such projects, there is a real risk that the national energy system, or SEN, will become overloaded, which can lead to technical failures, massive voltage drops, or large-scale power supply interruptions. In addition, the SEN is already facing major pressures, including due to the integration of intermittent energy sources (such as wind and solar energy), which require balancing supply and demand, and starting from 2027, Unit 1 of the Cernavodă NPP within the National Nuclearelectrica SA Company, which has an installed capacity of 700 MW, is to be withdrawn from operation for refurbishment works," the document reads.

