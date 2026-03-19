Complice.ro: Workplace happiness, increasingly analyzed as an indicator of organizational health

News from Companies

Relationships within teams are becoming an increasingly relevant factor for employee wellbeing and overall organizational performance. Complice.ro, curator and provider of experiences for individuals and companies, indicates, based on projects developed for companies across different industries, a clear shift towards initiatives that support collaboration and team cohesion. International Day of Happiness, celebrated annually on March 20, brings this change in perspective back into focus, in a context where the quality of relationships within teams directly influences employees’ wellbeing.

Workplace happiness starts within the team



Happiness, both in personal life and at work, is closely linked to the quality of relationships. Landmark studies, such as the Harvard Study of Adult Development and Gallup workplace analyses, consistently show that trust-based relationships and a sense of belonging directly influence wellbeing and performance. In organizations, this is reflected in how teams function: collaboration, trust, and interactions between colleagues become essential drivers of energy, engagement, and results. In this context, relationships within teams are becoming an increasingly relevant reference point for organizations, while the way people collaborate on a daily basis directly influences team stability and performance.

“In many organizations, team performance is analyzed from a broader perspective than in the past. Operational indicators remain essential, but more and more companies are also looking at team dynamics: how people collaborate, the level of trust between colleagues, and the ability of teams to function effectively during periods of pressure or change. It is becoming increasingly clear that these elements are not built solely around day-to-day activities, but also in different contexts where people interact in new ways. This is why team experiences are becoming relevant for companies, as they reveal the real dynamics between colleagues,” said Oana Pascu, founder of Complice.ro.

The context in which team relationships become visible: shared experiences



More and more organizations are introducing participatory experiences into their internal employee programs, as they look for ways to stimulate collaboration and strengthen relationships between colleagues. In these contexts, teams are required to make decisions together, distribute roles, and solve shared challenges, quickly revealing how collaboration actually works in practice.



Based on projects developed for companies across different industries, Complice.ro observes that organizations increasingly choose formats that involve active participation and direct collaboration. Among the most requested are urban treasure hunts and strategic competitions such as team challenges or survival formats, where teams must solve tasks, coordinate decisions, and distribute roles within a limited timeframe.



Culinary experiences are also frequently used by companies for internal events. In cooking challenges or gastronomic workshops, teams must cook together and organize their work just like in a project, from planning to execution. This category also includes unique experiences such as “Dining in the Dark,” where participants eat without seeing the dishes, a format that completely changes the way people interact and communicate. At the same time, organizations are integrating experiences focused on creativity or the discovery of skills outside the professional context. Olfactory workshops, barista or mixology courses are used to create memorable contexts where colleagues interact differently compared to the usual work environment.



At the same time, sports activities and team competitions are increasingly integrated into internal company programs, given the well-documented benefits of physical activity on wellbeing. Studies show that physical activity contributes to reducing stress and increasing energy levels and satisfaction, and organizations are starting to leverage these effects in team settings. Formats such as corporate Olympics, sports challenges or airsoft experiences create contexts where team dynamics become quickly visible, through the way participants collaborate, take on roles, and manage competitive situations. At the same time, these experiences bring a different level of energy and engagement, while interactions between colleagues take place in a less formal setting, where reactions are more spontaneous and authentic. In this way, organizations can better observe collaboration mechanisms and team cohesion.

“In day-to-day activity, collaboration between colleagues happens around projects and business objectives. Team experiences create a different type of interaction: people need to make decisions together, distribute roles, and solve challenges in a new context. In such situations, it becomes very clear how a team actually functions,” added Oana Pascu.

A clear shift is emerging towards the quality of relationships between colleagues, as organizations increasingly look beyond traditional performance indicators to understand how teams function in practice. Daily interactions, trust levels, and the ability to collaborate effectively across different contexts are becoming relevant benchmarks for team cohesion and stability. In this context, team experiences are used to create environments where these relationships can develop naturally, directly influencing how teams function and perform.



*This is a press release.