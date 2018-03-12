Romania’s Communications Ministry plans new rules for e-commerce

Romania’s Communications Ministry plans to come up with new regulations for the electronic commerce sector (e-commerce), including the creation of a Certification Agency for trustworthy online stores.

Consultancy firm Deloitte will help create this regulation plan for RON 2 million (EUR 430,000), local Profit.ro reported.

The local e-commerce sector reached EUR 2.7 billion in 2017 and will pass the EUR 3 billion mark this year, according to experts in this sector. In 2016, online stores had sales between EUR 1.8 and 2 billion.

The Communications Ministry’s new project is call eCom. It aims to analyze the current national e-commerce legislation and come up with an action plan for the sector by 2020.

