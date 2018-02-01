Romania’s e-commerce market may go over EUR 3 bln this year

The e-commerce market in Romania will reach over EUR 3 billion in 2018, up from EUR 2.8 billion in 2017, according to estimates by PayU, one of the biggest local online payment processors.

“It’s very easy to create an online store with reasonable costs today and run efficient marketing campaigns to reach the clients,” says PayU Romania country manager Marius Costin.

However, Romanian online retailers must be aware of global trends and prepare for the legislative changes. This year, Romanian online retailers must comply with new regulations imposed by the European Union for the protection of personal data, which will also apply in Romania starting May 25.

“From that moment on, online entrepreneurs will have to get the consumers’ approval to use their personal data, and the consumers have the right to cancel this approval at any time, which means that the online retailers will have to hold very strict records.”

The retailers must also adapt to trends such as the increase in international transactions and the increase in mobile visits versus desktop visits.

