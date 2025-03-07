Colliers: Romania's hotel market 4% above pre-pandemic peak, but there's room to grow

Romania's hotel market is experiencing a period of accelerated growth, reaching a record of more than 25 million overnight stays in 2024, the highest level in more than 30 years, driven by a rising number of foreign tourists and strong demand for modern hotels, according to Colliers' annual report.

Romania's international visibility is increasing, and the country's accession to the Schengen area in 2025 could further boost tourist inflows, supporting industry expansion, Colliers argues.

At the same time, significant investments in new hotels and growing interest from international brands are reinforcing Romania's position as a high-potential market, well positioned for sustainable long-term growth.

Romania is among the European countries with strong tourism sector performance in recent years, Colliers highlights, adding that the number of overnight stays surpassed pre-pandemic levels by 4% and exceeded the EU average growth of under 2% over the same period.

This growth is driven largely by domestic tourists and the leisure sector, as the number of foreign visitors, despite a significant increase in 2024, remains below pre-pandemic historical peaks.

Over the last decade, Romania has seen a significant increase in tourism spending, Colliers argues.

According to Eurostat, a business traveler in Romania spent an average of EUR 333 per trip in 2023, one of the lowest values in the European Union. This amount is significantly lower than in Hungary (EUR 562) and Poland (EUR 488). However, Romania stands out with the third fastest growth rate in the EU for this indicator.

Between 2013 and 2023, business travel spending per trip will increase by 134%, well above the EU average of 31%.

According to the annual report published by Colliers, which analyzed 4 and 5-star hotels in Bucharest affiliated with international brands, the average daily rate (ADR) has exceeded 2019 levels, reaching over EUR 140 per night - a 21% increase in foreign currency and 27% in local currency (RON).

Compared to the previous year, ADR rose by 8%, placing Bucharest ahead of capitals such as Warsaw, Budapest, and Vienna in terms of growth dynamics, according to STR data.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andrey Norenko/Dreamstime.com)