Cluj-Napoca, Bucharest lead the urban performance ranking in Romania

Cluj-Napoca, Bucharest, and Sibiu lead the urban performance ranking in Romania, according to City Index, a new standard for evaluating urban performance by the Institute for Visionary Cities.

The index analyzes the urban evolution of the 41 county seats under three main aspects, namely quality of place, prosperity, and vibrancy. In total, it has 51 indicators and is designed as a working tool for public administrations and the private sector, offering detailed reports that can support informed and strategic decision-making in urban planning.

To ensure a fair comparison between cities of different sizes, the scores for each indicator have been standardized according to the city's size and population, based on the 2021 Population and Housing Census. The methodology combines official statistical data from various sources, such as the National Institute of Statistics and ministries, with qualitative evaluations from residents and tourists obtained from platforms like TripAdvisor and Google Places.

After Cluj-Napoca, Bucharest, and Sibiu, Brașov and Timișoara complete the top five, followed by Iași, Oradea, Târgu Mureș, Alba Iulia, and Constanța.

When it comes to quality of place, Cluj-Napoca takes first place due to its stellar marks in Education and Air Connectivity. Bucharest ranks first in Parks and Connectivity.

Meanwhile, Sibiu is in the first place in the Sights & Landmarks category and second in Historical Monuments, and Târgu Mureș ranks first in Hospitals & Doctors among all 41 analyzed cities.

Ranked 10th in the Top cities with the best Quality of Place, Reșița, with a population of just over 58,000, is, according to the same index, the city with the best Air Quality and the largest Green Footprint, ranking first in both indicators.

The "prosperity" component indicates the city's economic strength and its interaction with social dynamics. It covers business performance, innovation, public finances, and the effects of the economy on demographic structure and individual opportunities, analyzing both economic and social indicators.

In this component, Bucharest ranks first, followed by Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara, Sibiu, Oradea, Slatina, Alba Iulia, Iași, Brașov, and Arad, which complete the top ten positions.

Bucharest also excels in Urban Competitiveness and Salary Levels but ranks last in Crime and modestly in attracting European funds relative to its population. Cluj-Napoca ranks first in Entrepreneurial Density and has the lowest Unemployment Rate but registers the lowest Housing Affordability relative to salaries and housing prices.

Vibrancy illustrates the cultural, social, and demographic dynamism of the city, highlighting its ability to create an attractive and energetic atmosphere. This component includes cultural and sports diversity, varied entertainment options, and social interactions, which together contribute to a unique urban experience.

The top cities in the Vibrancy component are led by Sibiu, followed by Cluj-Napoca, with Bucharest in third place. Constanța and Brașov complete the top 5.

Overall, the analysis reveals a significant concentration of high-performing cities in the Carpathian arc. Of the top ten cities, seven are located within this geographic region, while the less performing cities are exclusively outside the area. Additionally, Iași is the only city from Moldova included in the Top 10, highlighting significant regional variations in urban performance in Romania.

"Together with experts from various fields related to urban development, we created this City Index as a snapshot of the present reality of cities and a working tool to help those who contribute to urban development, whether from public administrations or the private sector, to make strategic decisions based on objective data," said Felix Tătaru, President of the Institute for Visionary Cities.

