Society

Romanian cities of Cluj and Brașov among happiest in the world

09 August 2024

The cities of Cluj and Brașov have been included in the global ranking of the 250 happiest cities in the world, occupying the 195 and 220 positions, respectively, in the Happy City Index 2024, put together by the Institute for Quality of Life.

The international ranking gives cities a score in five main categories, namely citizens, governance, environment, economy, and mobility.

"A city of happy people will always mean something different for a five-year-old child who looks for playgrounds and the opportunity to build relationships with parents as part of quality time together, where a quick return home from work will be crucial. Other expectations might be defined by students, corporate professionals, senior citizens, and any other groups with specific needs," the preamble to the ranking states. 

The two Romanian cities are included in the Bronze category of the ranking, covering positions 101 to 205. 

The top position in the ranking of the happiest cities is held by Aarhus in Denmark, followed by Zürich in Switzerland and Berlin in Germany.

European cities dominate the top 37 positions, but Minneapolis (US), Brisbane (Australia), Osaka (Japan), Christchurch (New Zealand), Singapore (Singapore), Seoul (South Korea), and Ottawa (Canada) are also included.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alexandru Ioan Salagean and Sorin Colac | Dreamstime.com)

