Cluj-Napoca’s airport park & ride project nears completion

Cluj-Napoca mayor Emil Boc announced that the Park & Ride facility at the city’s airport will be finalized by the end of the year. Over 800 parking spaces are set to be available, and the investment exceeds EUR 14 million, according to News.ro.

Mayor Boc announced on Monday, October 21, that traffic resumed on Traian Vuia Street on 4 lanes in the Park & ​​Ride area at the airport.

“The final markings will be applied in the coming period, and by the end of the year, the entire Park & ​​Ride Airport project will be completed. The project includes 865 parking spaces for people with disabilities, electric and hybrid vehicles, cars and buses,” the mayor stated.

“[…] from next year, this Park & Ride will be put into public circulation so that the people of Cluj can use it as part of our policy to reduce pollution, cut greenhouse gases in the city, and have a better quality of life for all Cluj residents,” Emil Boc added in the video shared on social media.

Construction at the Cluj-Napoca airport Park & Ride started roughly a year ago.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Emil Boc)