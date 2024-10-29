Transport

Cluj-Napoca airport adds two new European routes for 2024 winter season

29 October 2024

Cluj-Napoca’s Avram Iancu International Airport added Stuttgart and Lisbon to its destination network for the 2024 winter season.

Flights to these destinations are operated for the first time by Wizz Air, the main airline at Cluj Airport. Passengers can travel directly to Stuttgart starting October 27 and to Lisbon from October 28.

Stuttgart, the capital of the German state of Baden-Württemberg, is renowned for its automotive industry and diverse cultural offerings, including prestigious museums and Christmas markets. It is the perfect destination for a winter getaway but will also serve business travel needs, airport representatives say. Flights will be every Thursday and Sunday.

Lisbon, the capital of Portugal, impresses with its vibrant culture, picturesque landscapes, and delicious cuisine. The iconic yellow trams, long beaches along the Tagus River, and historic landmarks such as the Belem Tower and Jerónimos Monastery, both UNESCO World Heritage Sites, attract millions of tourists each year. Flights from Cluj-Napoca to Lisbon will take place every Monday and Friday.

David Ciceo, General Director of Avram Iancu International Airport, mentioned that the Stuttgart route is operated for the first time at the airport with a direct flight, and Lisbon is a long-requested destination from Cluj-Napoca, according to Economedia.

In addition to the two new routes added to Cluj International Airport’s route network, Wizz Air also resumed flights to Vienna and Lyon this month. Additionally, winter flights to Abu Dhabi have resumed.

According to Anastasia Novak, Corporate Communication Manager at Wizz Air, the company is offering 800,000 seats for passengers during the upcoming season.

Currently, Wizz Air operates flights from Avram Iancu Cluj International Airport to over 26 unique destinations during the winter season.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Aeroportul International Cluj Napoca on Facebook)

Normal
Normal
 

1

