Clean Recycle analysis: Romania's waste imports increased nearly 19-fold in 2008-2024

Romania’s total waste imports have increased nearly 19-fold since 2008, reaching more than 865,000 tonnes in 2024, while waste exports declined over the same period, according to an analysis by Clean Recycle based on data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS). The report also highlighted Romania's position as the lowest-ranked EU member state for packaging waste recycling.

According to the analysis, Romania imported about 46,600 tonnes of waste in 2008, compared with more than 865,000 tonnes in 2024. The value of those imports also rose significantly, from around EUR 28.8 million to more than EUR 451 million.

The largest increases were recorded in imports of paper, plastic, and metal waste, according to the same source.

Plastic waste imports rose from around 6,000 tonnes in 2008 to approximately 74,000 tonnes in 2024. Paper waste imports increased from 11,883 tonnes to 47,422 tonnes over the same period, while metal waste imports climbed from 23,819 tonnes to 269,238 tonnes.

Meanwhile, Romania's waste exports fell by about 11%, from 2.15 million tonnes in 2008 to 1.91 million tonnes in 2024, according to the report.

The analysis also noted that Romania ranks last among European Union member states in packaging waste recycling, with a recycling rate of 41.04%, based on the latest data from the National Institute of Statistics. Under EU rules, member states are required to achieve a packaging waste recycling rate of at least 70% by 2027.

“The data on the increase in waste imports clearly shows the need for stricter verification and traceability mechanisms. It is important that second-hand products entering the market comply with conformity requirements and that there is a clear distinction between reuse and the disguised transfer of waste. An efficient monitoring and control system is essential both for environmental protection and for the proper functioning of the circular economy," said Cosmin Monda, founder and CEO of Clean Recycle.

Clean Recycle is one of Romania's five largest packaging waste recovery organizations (OIREPs), managing reporting, collection, and recycling obligations for more than 1,000 companies operating in sectors including FMCG, retail, agribusiness, automotive, industrial manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)