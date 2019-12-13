Romanian Socialist MEP organises group visit for party colleagues to Strasbourg

Romanian MEP Claudiu Manda, a member of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, has invited 30 members of his Social Democratic Party (PSD) who serve in the upper chamber of the national legislative body (Senate) to Strasbourg, from December 16 to 19, when the plenary session of the European Parliament will take place. The transport and accommodation will be paid from the EP budget.

Officially, Manda explained to G4Media.ro that he invited his colleagues for “a working visit”, in order to implement in Romania the examples of good practices in the EP. However, some of the guests admitted for G4Media.ro that they were actually invited to celebrate Claudiu Manda's birthday on December 20.

Due to the 30 absentees, the activity of the Romanian Senate will be blocked next week, at a time when important bills are on the agenda, G4media.ro explained. Romania’s Senate has 136 seats.

G4Media.ro also points out that the famous Christmas Fair also takes place in Strasbourg in this period.

