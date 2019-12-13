Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 12/13/2019 - 09:33
Politics
Romanian Socialist MEP organises group visit for party colleagues to Strasbourg
13 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian MEP Claudiu Manda, a member of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, has invited 30 members of his Social Democratic Party (PSD) who serve in the upper chamber of the national legislative body (Senate) to Strasbourg, from December 16 to 19, when the plenary session of the European Parliament will take place. The transport and accommodation will be paid from the EP budget.

Officially, Manda explained to G4Media.ro that he invited his colleagues for “a working visit”, in order to implement in Romania the examples of good practices in the EP. However, some of the guests admitted for G4Media.ro that they were actually invited to celebrate Claudiu Manda's birthday on December 20.

Due to the 30 absentees, the activity of the Romanian Senate will be blocked next week, at a time when important bills are on the agenda, G4media.ro explained. Romania’s Senate has 136 seats.

G4Media.ro also points out that the famous Christmas Fair also takes place in Strasbourg in this period.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Claudiu Manda)

Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 12/13/2019 - 09:33
Politics
Romanian Socialist MEP organises group visit for party colleagues to Strasbourg
13 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian MEP Claudiu Manda, a member of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, has invited 30 members of his Social Democratic Party (PSD) who serve in the upper chamber of the national legislative body (Senate) to Strasbourg, from December 16 to 19, when the plenary session of the European Parliament will take place. The transport and accommodation will be paid from the EP budget.

Officially, Manda explained to G4Media.ro that he invited his colleagues for “a working visit”, in order to implement in Romania the examples of good practices in the EP. However, some of the guests admitted for G4Media.ro that they were actually invited to celebrate Claudiu Manda's birthday on December 20.

Due to the 30 absentees, the activity of the Romanian Senate will be blocked next week, at a time when important bills are on the agenda, G4media.ro explained. Romania’s Senate has 136 seats.

G4Media.ro also points out that the famous Christmas Fair also takes place in Strasbourg in this period.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Claudiu Manda)

Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

13 December 2019
CSR
Five companies join hands to buy most expensive Christmas tree ever sold in Romania at charity event
13 December 2019
Business
Romania is EU’s biggest violin exporter
13 December 2019
Politics
President Iohannis: UK elections result, very good for Romanians living there
12 December 2019
Politics
Big scandal in Romania’s third-biggest political party after member excluded overnight for Facebook post
12 December 2019
Entertainment
Photo of the day: Brightly-lit Bucharest photographed at night from the International Space Station
12 December 2019
Social
Report: Romania has cheapest super-fast broadband internet in the world
12 December 2019
Eco
New private monitoring network highlights Bucharest areas with the most polluted air
11 December 2019
Social
Bucharest’s new metropolitan hospital, second-biggest building in Romania after Parliament Palace

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40