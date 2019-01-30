Swiss investor Claudio Cisullo plans investments on Romania’s real estate market

Swiss investor Claudio Cisullo plans to extend his presence on the Romanian market, mainly targeting investments in high quality and luxury projects on the residential and commercial segments.

The investments will be carried out through the newly founded company ACC Investments SRL, which is to develop commercial and urban real estate projects in Bucharest and other cities, according to a press release.

“Romania is a dynamic country with an excellent return for investors. The real estate sector is attractive, I’ve been watching it for some time, and I’m convinced that the decision to invest here comes at the right time,” the Swiss investor said.

Claudio Cisullo is the chairman of ACC Investments SRL while the members of the company’s advisory board are Mihnea Vasiliu – Ringier Romania CEO, Gabriel Biris – lawyer and former state secretary at the Ministry of Finance, and Corina Vintan – founder of Links Associates and former director general for communication at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Claudio Cisullo is the founder, owner and president of CC Trust Group AG, an investment and consulting firm based in Zug (Switzerland), as well as member of the board of directors of several international companies. He is also the founder and executive president of Chain IQ Group AG, an independent procurement services company active on 4 continents, with 11 global offices serving its multi-sector customers in 20 countries, in the field of procurement management. Chain IQ is currently managing an indirect procurement volume of USD 10 billion and has opened a Service Center in Bucharest.

Cisullo also founded the company ACC Investments SRL recently, for investments and projects in Romania.

