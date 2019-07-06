Swiss Clariant opens EUR 140 mln bioethanol plant in Romania

Clariant, a world leader in specialty chemicals, opened in Podari, southern Romania, its most innovative plant where it will produce bioethanol.

The investor poured EUR 140 million in the plant, out of which EUR 40 million was covered with a grant from the European Union, Hotnews.ro reported. Clariant also received state aid worth RON 68.7 million (nearly EUR 15 mln) from the Romanian Government in 2016.

The enterprise will employ more than 100 and will generate some 300 other jobs in horizontal industries (suppliers of logistics services). The new production unit will become operational in 2020 and 250,000 tons of straw will be processed here each year.

The location for the new plant was chosen for the large-scale cereal producers in the area and access to utilities, roads and rail transport. Supply contracts for straws are already being negotiated with the farmers in the area.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)