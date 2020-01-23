Romania’s insurance market leader boasts 28% higher sales in 2019

City Insurance, the leader of the Romanian insurance market, announced that it issued insurance policies in the amount of EUR 410 million during 2019, an increase of 28% compared to 2018.

At the same time, the amount of compensation paid reached EUR 244 mln, up by 33% compared to the previous year.

The number of claim files paid up to the end of December 2019 reached 152,483, compared to 117,084 claim files paid in 2018, up by 30%.

At the end of December 2019, the portfolio of City Insurance consisted of 3.22 million insurance policies, and included 171,745 households, 225,892 individuals insured for risk of accidents, and 2,143,705 vehicles.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]