City Grill opens new restaurant inside former artisanal brewery in Bucharest

Romanian restaurant group City Grill will reopen on May 1 the former artisanal brewery Becker Brau in Bucharest, following an investment of over EUR 500.000. The company said this investment is part of its plan to open new restaurants in “prestigious buildings.”

The new restaurant that will open inside the former Becker Brau brewery is managed by Hanu’ Berarilor and will open its doors on May 1. It can host up to 500 guests inside and on the terrace. The menu will include representative dishes of the traditional Romanian cuisine, as well as a selection of beverages, including the Becker Brau beer.

Becker Brau was opened in 1996 by Christian Becker, and was the first artisanal brewery opened in Bucharest. From the beginning, the craft beer produced here combined the German recipe from 1516 with the modern technique, a method that resulted in a 100% natural beer without additives, unpasteurized. City Grill took over the Becker Brau brewery and will reopen it on May 1 after renovation works.

City Grill reached a turnover of EUR 37.7 million in 2018, which was 11% higher year-on-year, and made investments of EUR 2.3 million. For 2019, the restaurant group has planned total investments of EUR 3.5 million after its turnover in the first quarter of the year was 20% higher year-on-year, reaching EUR 7.5 million.

Established in 2004, City Grill operates restaurants and cafes under the brands Caru’ Cu Bere, Hanu’ lui Manuc, Pescarus, Hanul Berarilor, Trattori Buongiorno, City Grill and City Café. These locations employ a total of over 1,300 people.

(Photo source: City Grill)