Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 03/31/2022 - 08:18
Business

RO Social Democrat leader says revised Offshore Law ready "by end of next week"

31 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A revised version of the amendments to the legislation on the offshore and onshore oil and gas exploitations will be agreed upon among the members of the ruling coalition by the end of next week, the leader of the Romanian Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said, Economica.net reported.

The amendments, so far referred to as the revised Offshore Law, will include a broader revision of the oil and gas regulations touching the onshore perimeters as well, Ciolacu stressed.

This is why the debates among the members of the coalition took longer than expected, he explained.

Asked if "it is possible for Romania to buy gas at a preferential price" (admittedly a rather ambiguous question), Ciolacu said that "[as a rule] there are no preferential prices in a free market."

But this [the new regulations shaping the free market] will make Romania independent, he answered, touching on a delicate issue: that of the gas trade regulations included in the law.

Making the gas available on a single European market (in line with the Third Energy Package) should, in principle, diminish the country's self-sufficiency compared to more restrictive regulations like those included in the existing legislation (such as the mandatory sale of local gas on local centralised commodity exchanges).

The key elements of the new offshore exploitation regulations remain not known since they have not been publicly debated. 

(Photo: Pixabay)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/29/2022 - 12:15
29 March 2022
RI +
How many farms are there in Romania?
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 03/31/2022 - 08:18
Business

RO Social Democrat leader says revised Offshore Law ready "by end of next week"

31 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A revised version of the amendments to the legislation on the offshore and onshore oil and gas exploitations will be agreed upon among the members of the ruling coalition by the end of next week, the leader of the Romanian Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said, Economica.net reported.

The amendments, so far referred to as the revised Offshore Law, will include a broader revision of the oil and gas regulations touching the onshore perimeters as well, Ciolacu stressed.

This is why the debates among the members of the coalition took longer than expected, he explained.

Asked if "it is possible for Romania to buy gas at a preferential price" (admittedly a rather ambiguous question), Ciolacu said that "[as a rule] there are no preferential prices in a free market."

But this [the new regulations shaping the free market] will make Romania independent, he answered, touching on a delicate issue: that of the gas trade regulations included in the law.

Making the gas available on a single European market (in line with the Third Energy Package) should, in principle, diminish the country's self-sufficiency compared to more restrictive regulations like those included in the existing legislation (such as the mandatory sale of local gas on local centralised commodity exchanges).

The key elements of the new offshore exploitation regulations remain not known since they have not been publicly debated. 

(Photo: Pixabay)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/29/2022 - 12:15
29 March 2022
RI +
How many farms are there in Romania?
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 March 2022
RI +
How many farms are there in Romania?
28 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: NATO battle group in Romania | Financial aid for Romanians hosting Ukrainians | Suceava humanitarian hub receives French aid convoys
17 March 2022
Photo
Romanian photo of the day: “Toys’ bridge” between Romania and Ukraine
14 March 2022
Music
Romanian song of the day: Smiley – Purtat de vant
14 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: Bucharest ups capacity to accommodate Ukrainian refugees | Covid-19 restrictions lifted | U.S. VP Kamala Harris visits Romania
14 March 2022
Business
Ford transfers Romanian factory to Turkish partner Ford Otosan, announces electric models to be built in Craiova
10 March 2022
Social
Non-profit opens call center for Ukrainian refugees in Romania
09 March 2022
Business
Romania prepares to introduce optional four-day working week