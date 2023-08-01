Care homes for the elderly: Romanian PM Ciolacu admits "institutional corruption"

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on July 31, after investigations at the care homes for the elderly across the country, that "we are clearly talking about institutional corruption" and that "social protection activity has been turned into a [highly profitable] business."

At least one institution subordinated to the Ministry of Labour must be abolished through an emergency ordinance to be adopted by August 31, he argued, Hotnews.ro reported.

PM Ciolacu thanked the NGOs working in the field for reporting the problems. In a meeting attended by Labour Minister Simona Oprescu, the prime minister said that an emergency ordinance to change the control and authorization system would be issued by August 31.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

