Healthcare

More inhumane conditions unveiled in Romanian nursing home for disabled

28 July 2023

Inhumane and hard-to-describe living conditions were found at a nursing home for people with disabilities in Mures county, Romania, following an unannounced inspection, local NGO Centrul de Resurse Juridice (CRJ) announced.

People were accommodated in the basement of the premises operated by Căsuţa Lu' Min institution, among piles of rubble, on mattresses full of faeces, urine and blood, CRJ said.

Earlier this month, the labor and family ministers in Romania resigned after similar conditions were revealed in care homes for the elderly. Raids at centres in Ilfov county found that many old and vulnerable people were beaten, humiliated, and malnourished. The local media nicknamed these centres "the horror care homes."

CRJ announced on the evening of July 27 that it made an unannounced monitoring visit to the Căsuţa Lu' Min Care and Assistance Centre in Bardesti, Mures county. Most of those in the institution could not speak or move, being full of flies and dirt, and malnourished. Two people, in serious condition, were discovered hiding in a three-square-metre locked room with no natural light, sitting in a bed.

The authorities have drawn up documents to be handed over to DIICOT prosecutors.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Alexandru Busca)

