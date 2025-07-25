Cinemascop: European films, music, gastronomy at festival held in Romanian seaside town

Award-winning films, creative and recycling workshops, community meals inspired by the cultures of the partner countries, mornings with beach sports and evenings with music and dance are part of the program of this year's edition of Cinemascop, the festival taking place between August 1 and August 10 in the summer garden in Eforie Sud, on the Romanian Black Sea coast.

The summer garden in Eforie Sud, the cinema with the largest screen on the local seaside, reopened in the summer of 2018, following a revamping initiative of the Czech Center in Bucharest.

It will host screenings of European films offered by the Polish Institute, the Italian Institute, the French Institute, the Liszt Institute, the Czech Center, and the British Council.

These are Hugh Welchman and Dorota Kobiela's The Peasants, Bogdan Mureşanu's The New Year That Never Came, Paolo Virzì's Like Crazy, Thomas Cailley's Animal Kingdom, Martin Horský's Women on the Run, Karen Maine's Rosaline, Jiří Mádl's Waves, and Ed Perkins's The Princess.

The community meals, a success of the 2024 edition, will have four iterations at this edition. The first dinner, scheduled for August 1, is organized by the Polish Institute, which invites the audience to savor traditional Polish cuisine dishes.

Another gastronomic event is set for August 4, "a symphony of flavors in the French spirit, with countless textures of cheeses and grapes."

On August 8, Tatar gastronomy will be celebrated, while on August 9, the festival's volunteer team, comprising teenagers, will prepare Dutch pancakes.

The program also includes recycling workshops (scheduled from August 4 to August 7), workshops for children (August 3 and August 8 – August 10), and a silent disco party (August 9).

Admission is free to all activities.

(Photo: Ruxandra Lipan/ Czech Center)

