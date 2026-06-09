Chinese auto brands accelerate growth in Romania's changing car market, analysis shows

Chinese car brands are rapidly gaining ground in Romania as consumers increasingly turn to electric vehicles and move away from diesel-powered models. Data from Autovit.ro showed demand for Chinese brands has surged nearly fivefold over the past year, making them one of the fastest-growing segments of the local auto market.

According to the online automotive marketplace, Romania's car market is undergoing a significant transformation, marked by a sharp decline in interest for diesel vehicles and a growing appetite for electric and hybrid models. In recent weeks, demand for electric cars rose by 40%, while their share of total consumer inquiries nearly doubled to more than 5%.

Against this backdrop, Chinese automakers have emerged as some of the fastest-growing players in the market. Autovit.ro data showed that demand for Chinese brands increased by 389% year-on-year, while their market share more than tripled, surpassing 1% of all relevant interactions.

“The platform's data also confirm this trend: the number of inquiries generated by listings for Chinese cars has increased by more than 300% year-on-year, indicating rapid adoption despite starting from a relatively low base,” reads the analysis.

The expansion is being driven largely by electric and hybrid vehicles. Demand for Chinese electric models increased by more than 500% compared to a year earlier, while their share of total demand for electric vehicles rose from 4% to more than 7%.

Most Chinese models currently attracting Romanian buyers are electric or hybrid, reinforcing the brands' position in the alternative mobility segment, Autovit.ro said.

Among individual models, the BYD Seal U ranks among the most sought-after Chinese vehicles. MG stands out for its broad presence, with four models among the most searched Chinese cars, while Chery's Tiggo range has also secured multiple spots among users' favorites.

Autovit.ro data also showed that MG and BYD continue to dominate available supply, although the arrival of brands such as Geely points to a gradual diversification of the Chinese automotive ecosystem in Romania.

According to the same analysis, the supply of Chinese vehicles, particularly new cars, is expanding rapidly. Their share of new-car listings has nearly doubled and now accounts for around 10% of the daily offer on the platform. The used-car segment remains relatively small but is also showing signs of growth, suggesting the early development of a secondary market for these brands.

The report also highlighted widening price differences between new and used Chinese vehicles. While average prices for new models have increased by more than 13%, reaching nearly EUR 32,000, prices for used vehicles have declined by approximately 9.5%.

Despite the rapid growth, Chinese brands still represent just over 1% of active listings on Autovit.ro and remain less prominent than in several other European markets. However, the platform said the pace of expansion and evolving consumer preferences point to significant medium-term growth potential as the range of available models continues to diversify and interest in electric mobility continues to rise.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)