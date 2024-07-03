Romania's Chimcomplex fails to find contractor for EUR 100 mln combined heat and power plant

The tender held by the chemical company Chimcomplex Borzești for the construction of a 108 MW gas-fired cogeneration (combined heat and power) plant in Râmnicu Vâlcea, a project financed under the National Resilience Facility (PNRR) was canceled, according to Economica.net.

The company says the procedure was automatically canceled due to a lack of bidders, although it topped the budget. The procedure will be resumed, Chimcomplex assured.

"We would like to point out that the procedure was automatically canceled by the electronic public procurement system SEAP because there were no registered bidders at the deadline for submitting bids. Therefore, the cancelation is not caused by Chimcomplex but by circumstances beyond our control. The company responded to all the necessary clarifications and even increased the project's budget," the company explained.

The estimated value of the contract for the design and execution of the plant is RON 568 million (over EUR 110 million).

