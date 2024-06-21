CGS Romania: Local outsourcing market to grow by more than 30% over the next five years

In a period marked by global economic challenges, the Romanian business process outsourcing (BPO) market continues to grow from year to year, according to Computer Generated Solutions (CGS) Romania. With an estimated value of USD 375 million in 2024, the local BPO market can grow by more than 30% over the next five years.

“Romania thus asserts itself as a strategic hub for investments, especially thanks to a well-trained workforce,” the company noted.

According to Statista estimates quoted by CGS Romania, the local business process outsourcing market could reach nearly USD 500 million in the next five years.

Globally, the US dominates this segment with a market value of over USD 146 billion this year.

Vladimir Sterescu, country manager at CGS Romania, commented: “With a constantly growing economy, supported by consumption and exports, to which is added the favorable tax regime and a low cost of living, Romania is a strategic location, increasingly present on the radar of investors. The offer of a well-educated workforce, with a high level of specialization in areas of interest such as IT or engineering, has encouraged the constant development of support services, and Romania has all the prerequisites to become a key player in the global profile market.”

Romania and Eastern European countries such as Bulgaria and Poland are key markets for the BPO industry in the region, attracting investments due to their low costs and well-trained workforce, CGS also said.

At the same time, according to the same source, as global challenges such as the COVID pandemic or the trade and military conflicts are accelerating the outsourcing of business processes, the stable countries of Central and Eastern Europe, including Romania, have benefited from an influx of new business, which has generated increased interest in this type of service.

