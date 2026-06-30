Transport

Romania’s CFR Călători completes modernization of 42 passenger rail cars in EUR 67 million contract

30 June 2026

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Romanian state-owned passenger railway company CFR Călători has completed the contracts awarded to Electroputere VFU Pașcani for the modernization of 42 passenger rail cars under an investment program financed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

The contracts are worth more than EUR 67 million, including maintenance services, the company said, quoted by News.ro. Their combined value amounts to EUR 41.86 million (excluding VAT) for the modernization works and EUR 25.24 million (excluding VAT) for the associated maintenance services.

The project covered the modernization of 20 second-class passenger coaches equipped with facilities for persons with reduced mobility and areas for bicycles and sports equipment, as well as 22 standard, second-class passenger coaches. The refurbished coaches are equipped with air-conditioning systems, passenger information displays, power outlets, Wi-Fi connectivity, and CCTV surveillance systems.

The project aimed to modernize the existing rolling stock and bring it in line with European standards for comfort, safety, energy efficiency, and accessibility, the company said.

Under the same PNRR-funded investment program, CFR Călători also has passenger coach modernization contracts with two other companies.

One contract, awarded to REMARUL ‘16 Februarie’ Cluj-Napoca, covers the refurbishment of 30 first-class coaches and 10 bar-bistro coaches. To date, 23 first-class coaches and 2 bar-bistro coaches have been delivered and entered into service.

Another contract, awarded to Atelierele CFR Grivița, targets the modernization of 57 passenger coaches, namely 10 first-class coaches, 27 second-class coaches, 14 couchette (overnight) coaches, and 6 sleeping cars. So far, 24 second-class coaches, one couchette coach, and 10 first-class coaches have been delivered and are in operation.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Jerome Cid/Dreamstime.com)

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Transport

Romania’s CFR Călători completes modernization of 42 passenger rail cars in EUR 67 million contract

30 June 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian state-owned passenger railway company CFR Călători has completed the contracts awarded to Electroputere VFU Pașcani for the modernization of 42 passenger rail cars under an investment program financed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

The contracts are worth more than EUR 67 million, including maintenance services, the company said, quoted by News.ro. Their combined value amounts to EUR 41.86 million (excluding VAT) for the modernization works and EUR 25.24 million (excluding VAT) for the associated maintenance services.

The project covered the modernization of 20 second-class passenger coaches equipped with facilities for persons with reduced mobility and areas for bicycles and sports equipment, as well as 22 standard, second-class passenger coaches. The refurbished coaches are equipped with air-conditioning systems, passenger information displays, power outlets, Wi-Fi connectivity, and CCTV surveillance systems.

The project aimed to modernize the existing rolling stock and bring it in line with European standards for comfort, safety, energy efficiency, and accessibility, the company said.

Under the same PNRR-funded investment program, CFR Călători also has passenger coach modernization contracts with two other companies.

One contract, awarded to REMARUL ‘16 Februarie’ Cluj-Napoca, covers the refurbishment of 30 first-class coaches and 10 bar-bistro coaches. To date, 23 first-class coaches and 2 bar-bistro coaches have been delivered and entered into service.

Another contract, awarded to Atelierele CFR Grivița, targets the modernization of 57 passenger coaches, namely 10 first-class coaches, 27 second-class coaches, 14 couchette (overnight) coaches, and 6 sleeping cars. So far, 24 second-class coaches, one couchette coach, and 10 first-class coaches have been delivered and are in operation.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Jerome Cid/Dreamstime.com)

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