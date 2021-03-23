Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 03/23/2021 - 08:01
Business

CFA Romania analysts expect 4% or stronger GDP growth in 2021

23 March 2021
Almost half of CFA Romania's members expect the local economy to grow by 4% or more this year - which indicates more optimistic expectations than the marketwide consensus forecast of around 2.8%, announced Mihai Purcarea, member of the Board of CFA Society Romania, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

At the same time, the 4% benchmark reported by CFA analysts in March is an upward revision from the 3.6% figure announced in February. However, there are also more conservative analysts in the association, as 16% of them estimate an economic growth between 3.5% and 4%.

Meanwhile, the most pessimistic of them (accounting for 4% of the surveyed group) see the GDP growth in the 2-3.5% area. The Government drafted the budget planning for this year on expectations for 4.3% GDP growth.

(Photo: Diony Teixeira/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal
