CFA Romania analysts expect 4% or stronger GDP growth in 2021

Almost half of CFA Romania's members expect the local economy to grow by 4% or more this year - which indicates more optimistic expectations than the marketwide consensus forecast of around 2.8%, announced Mihai Purcarea, member of the Board of CFA Society Romania, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

At the same time, the 4% benchmark reported by CFA analysts in March is an upward revision from the 3.6% figure announced in February. However, there are also more conservative analysts in the association, as 16% of them estimate an economic growth between 3.5% and 4%.

Meanwhile, the most pessimistic of them (accounting for 4% of the surveyed group) see the GDP growth in the 2-3.5% area. The Government drafted the budget planning for this year on expectations for 4.3% GDP growth.

(Photo: Diony Teixeira/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]