Survey shows Romanians' perceptions on remote work, online education

Romanians are among the Europeans most open to adopting a hybrid work model, the latest L'Observatoire Cetelem survey showed.

A total of 49% of the Romanians surveyed were open to the hybrid work model, compared to a European average of 41%, while 19% said they would prefer to continue working exclusively from home, compared to a European average of 22%.

When it comes to online education, only 23% of the Romanians answering the survey thought things went well in the country, the lowest percentage in Europe (the European average stands at 45%). In contrast, 68% of the respondents in Sweden were convinced of the online model, followed by respondents in the UK (57%) and Spain (51%).

The survey also showed that, with respect to telemedicine, Romanian respondents are among the most pessimistic on how this service works locally. Only 28% of the Romanian respondents thought that things work well. On the other hand, they are among the most open to accessing the telemedicine services, with 56% saying they are interested in trying such consultations although they did not have a chance to do this so far (vs. 37% the European average).

On the topic of spending & saving, 69% of the Romanians surveyed plan to save, a percentage similar to the one of last year. At a European level, 54% of respondents plan to save, while 46% think their purchasing power remained constant. Another 37% of the European respondents said their purchasing power decreased over the past year. In Romania, 21% of the respondents said their purchasing power increased during the past year.

Furthermore, the respondents in all the 15 participating countries had a negative view of the situation in their country. In Romania, respondents gave a score of 4.2 out of 10 to the local situation.

L'Observatoire Cetelem de la Consommation was carried out in 15 EU countries, among 14,200 respondents. The survey looked at the impact of the pandemic on the Europeans' consumption behavior and the perception of the 'remote' lifestyle, accelerated by the pandemic.

(Photo: Pattanaphong Khuankaew/ Dreamstime)

