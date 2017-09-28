17.5 °C
Bucharest
Sep 28, 16:44

Romania’s central bank: IT sector exceeds 6% of GDP

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Romania’s IT&C sector will reach 6.2% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year compared to 5.5% of the GDP in 2016, according to a study concluded by Romania’s National Bank (BNR), cited by local Ziarul Financiar.

The IT&C sector contributed 0.7 percentage points to Romania’s economic growth last year, the second highest share after trade (1.9pp).

The IT&C sector has been supported in the last years by tax breaks and relatively low labor costs compared to other states from the EU. Programmers don’t pay the income tax in Romania.

The number of employees in the local IT sector has increased significantly. The market records a very tough competition for skilled labor force. This evolution, coupled with the education system’s failure to generate an adequate flow of graduates, leads to constant wage increases in the field, according to the BNR study.

The average net salary in the IT sector amounted to RON 4,690 (EUR 1,000) in July, double compared to the average net wage in the local economy.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list