Politics

Centre-right parties in Romania sketch alternatives to PSD-backed majority project

18 June 2026

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Leaders of Romania's three centre-right parties still represented in the interim ruling coalition - the Liberal Party (PNL), reformist USR, and the Hungarian minority party UDMR - met on June 17 to coordinate their strategy as prime minister-designate Adrian Veștea faces increasing difficulties in assembling a parliamentary majority, according to Digi24.

PNL leader Ilie Bolojan, USR president Dominic Fritz, and UDMR leader Kelemen Hunor are reportedly expecting a new round of consultations with president Nicușor Dan.

PNL leaders have been urging the head of state to convene fresh talks since June 16, after Veștea's surprise nomination.

Two scenarios are under discussion.

Sources familiar with the talks told Digi24 that the three parties intend to present two alternatives to the president.

Under the first scenario, Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Sorin Grindeanu would be nominated prime minister. PNL, USR, and UDMR would support the government in Parliament on the argument that the Social Democrats should assume responsibility for governing after helping bring down the previous cabinet. The three parties would also seek an agreement with PSD to support key projects, including those related to the EU Recovery and Resilience Facility (PNRR) and the SAFE programme.

The second option envisages a minority government formed by PNL, USR, and UDMR, relying on parliamentary support from PSD. According to Digi24, the three parties agreed that Ilie Bolojan would no longer be their candidate for prime minister in order to facilitate PSD backing.

Several Liberal politicians have been discussed as potential candidates for the post. According to the report, finance minister Alexandru Nazare has emerged as the leading option.

The three-party initiative comes as Veștea's attempt to form a government increasingly depends on support from the Social Democrats and, potentially, lawmakers from far-right parties.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ilie Bolojan)

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Politics

Centre-right parties in Romania sketch alternatives to PSD-backed majority project

18 June 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Leaders of Romania's three centre-right parties still represented in the interim ruling coalition - the Liberal Party (PNL), reformist USR, and the Hungarian minority party UDMR - met on June 17 to coordinate their strategy as prime minister-designate Adrian Veștea faces increasing difficulties in assembling a parliamentary majority, according to Digi24.

PNL leader Ilie Bolojan, USR president Dominic Fritz, and UDMR leader Kelemen Hunor are reportedly expecting a new round of consultations with president Nicușor Dan.

PNL leaders have been urging the head of state to convene fresh talks since June 16, after Veștea's surprise nomination.

Two scenarios are under discussion.

Sources familiar with the talks told Digi24 that the three parties intend to present two alternatives to the president.

Under the first scenario, Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Sorin Grindeanu would be nominated prime minister. PNL, USR, and UDMR would support the government in Parliament on the argument that the Social Democrats should assume responsibility for governing after helping bring down the previous cabinet. The three parties would also seek an agreement with PSD to support key projects, including those related to the EU Recovery and Resilience Facility (PNRR) and the SAFE programme.

The second option envisages a minority government formed by PNL, USR, and UDMR, relying on parliamentary support from PSD. According to Digi24, the three parties agreed that Ilie Bolojan would no longer be their candidate for prime minister in order to facilitate PSD backing.

Several Liberal politicians have been discussed as potential candidates for the post. According to the report, finance minister Alexandru Nazare has emerged as the leading option.

The three-party initiative comes as Veștea's attempt to form a government increasingly depends on support from the Social Democrats and, potentially, lawmakers from far-right parties.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ilie Bolojan)

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