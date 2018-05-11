Romania’s CEC Bank installs 382 self-service terminals in its units

State-owned lender CEC Bank will install 382 self-service terminals in its banking units by the end of this year, the bank announced.

CEC has signed a strategic partnership with SelfPay, the main producer of self-service terminals. The bank’s clients will thus be able to make various types of payments using these terminals.

CEC Bank is thus trying to keep up with the digitization trend in the local financial sector, according to the bank’s president Radu Gratian Ghetea.

The first such terminals have already been installed in CEC Bank’s Bucharest units. The bank will continue to rapidly implement this system in the rest of the country.

CEC Bank, the biggest state lender in Romania, has a network of 1,022 units, almost half of which (480) are located in rural areas.

