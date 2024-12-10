Romanian energy producer CE Oltenia rehabilitates 9.9 MW hydropower plant under Modernisation Fund scheme

Former Romanian state-owned coal and power group CE Oltenia will rehabilitate a 9.9 MW hydropower plant owned through its subsidiary Electrocentrale Turceni under the Modernisation Fund, the Ministry of Energy announced on December 9.

The project involves investments worth RON 46.9 million (EUR 9.4 million) TVA included, of which 65% is provided as a grant under the Modernisation Fund, Economica.net reported. The grant is valued at RON 25.4 million or EUR 5.1 million.

The former coal and power group thus continues to diversify into renewable energy segments, while also bringing its older coal-fired units in line with the decarbonisation requirements.

The 330MW 5th unit of the Rovinari coal-fired power plant, within the Oltenia Energy Complex (CEO), was put into operation and connected to the national power grid in October after it was refurbished under a EUR 100 mln project.

(Photo source: Facebook/ Ministerul Energiei - România)