Cătălin Predoiu becomes interim head of Romania’s National Liberal Party

Interior minister and first vice-president of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Cătălin Predoiu, became the interim leader of the Liberals through a party decision after previous leader Ilie Bolojan became interim president of Romania.

Cătălin Predoiu, 56, is a lawyer by training and has served as minister of justice and interior in recent years. Allies in the government credited him with Romania's accession to the Schengen Area.

Predoiu declared that his objectives are fulfilling the governing program and winning the presidential elections with the PNL and coalition candidate, Crin Antonescu. He also said that he will uphold the current pro-European coalition along with partners in the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Hungarian ethnic minority party UDMR.

"We will make every effort to launch a campaign that meets the expectations of Romanian citizens. We will support our candidate because we believe in him and because he is a solution for preserving Romania's European, democratic, and Euro-Atlantic path and destiny," Predoiu stated, according to News.ro.

"We will be a fair, loyal, and righteous partner in the coalition alongside the other coalition parties and national minorities," he also said.

Predoiu mentioned that throughout this period, PNL will continue the reforms initiated by former president Bolojan both within the party and as a member of the coalition. He also mentioned that stability will be ensured in the coming three months until the presidential elections in May.

At the state level, PNL senator Mircea Abrudean has been designated to exercise the duties of Senate president after Ilie Bolojan became interim president of Romania.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)