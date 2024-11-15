Politics

Romania's interior minister expects progress on full Schengen accession after November 22 talk with Karner

15 November 2024

Romania's interior minister, Cătălin Predoiu, expressed cautious optimism about the country's prospects for full Schengen accession following a meeting scheduled for November 22 with Austrian interior minister Gerhard Karner. 

Speaking on local news channel Antena 3, Predoiu stated that "the pieces are quite well placed" for progress on accession with land borders, Digi24 reported. However, he emphasised that "nothing is predetermined, nothing is decided yet."

Predoiu noted that the discussions would focus on substantive issues, including illegal migration, border protection, return policy, asylum frameworks within the EU, and bilateral cooperation on border security investments. 

"We fought for these chances. The course has progressively improved, and yes, there are chances for a good result," Predoiu said while stressing the meeting's critical role in shaping potential outcomes.

Foreign minister Luminiţa Odobescu also highlighted the importance of the upcoming discussions, stating that coordination with the Ministry of the Interior has been ongoing to prepare for the November 22 meeting. Odobescu remarked that positive signals have emerged, particularly with the new European Commissioner for Migration prioritising the completion of the Schengen accession process.

While both ministers remain optimistic, Odobescu refrained from setting specific expectations for Romania's Schengen entry this year, emphasising the importance of continued advocacy and dialogue with EU member states.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Politics

