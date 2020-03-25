Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 03/25/2020 - 08:59
Business
Former owner of Eurolines Group makes available 100 cars to Romanian doctors
25 March 2020
Romanian businessman Dragos Anastasiu, a former doctor himself, will make available to doctors part of his car rental agency’s fleet, free of charge, in order to help them cope with the heavy duties during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Anastasiu announced that he makes available 100 cars from the fleet of his rental company Enterprise Rent-a-Car Romania. These cars will help some of the practitioners who treat COVID-19 patients to stop using public transportation, thus avoiding unnecessary risks.

“I am a medical professional and I understand very well what medical professionals are going through now. Naturally, I want to contribute and help. We have a whole fleet at our disposal and we thought we would help the doctors who might need them so that they no longer move with public transport, but with their own means of transport,” said Anastasiu.

Autonom, one of the biggest car rental companies in Romania, owned by local entrepreneurs Marius and Dan Stefan, also announced it would provide cars from its fleet to local NGOs and foundations involved in the fight against the coronavirus.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

1
 

