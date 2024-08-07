Romanian entrepreneur invests EUR 10mn in chicken farm

Carmistin, one of the biggest players in Romania’s food industry, particularly in the meat market, invested EUR 10mn in a chicken farm located at Scornicesti, in Olt County, according to Ziarul Financiar.

This is one of the largest and most modern chicken farms owned by the group, founded in 2000 by Iustin Paraschiv.

The Scornicesti farm has a total area of ​​approximately 178,000 square meters and is equipped with photovoltaic panels for self-consumption. Through this investment, Carmistin created, in a first stage, about 70 new jobs, staff recruited mainly from rural areas.

Currently, the group is running several development projects simultaneously, from chicken and pig farms to feed factories and food production facilities.

