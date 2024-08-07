Agriculture

Romanian entrepreneur invests EUR 10mn in chicken farm

07 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Carmistin, one of the biggest players in Romania’s food industry, particularly in the meat market, invested EUR 10mn in a chicken farm located at Scornicesti, in Olt County, according to Ziarul Financiar.

This is one of the largest and most modern chicken farms owned by the group, founded in 2000 by Iustin Paraschiv.

The Scornicesti farm has a total area of ​​approximately 178,000 square meters and is equipped with photovoltaic panels for self-consumption. Through this investment, Carmistin created, in a first stage, about 70 new jobs, staff recruited mainly from rural areas.

Currently, the group is running several development projects simultaneously, from chicken and pig farms to feed factories and food production facilities.

(Photo: Branex/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
Agriculture

Romanian entrepreneur invests EUR 10mn in chicken farm

07 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Carmistin, one of the biggest players in Romania’s food industry, particularly in the meat market, invested EUR 10mn in a chicken farm located at Scornicesti, in Olt County, according to Ziarul Financiar.

This is one of the largest and most modern chicken farms owned by the group, founded in 2000 by Iustin Paraschiv.

The Scornicesti farm has a total area of ​​approximately 178,000 square meters and is equipped with photovoltaic panels for self-consumption. Through this investment, Carmistin created, in a first stage, about 70 new jobs, staff recruited mainly from rural areas.

Currently, the group is running several development projects simultaneously, from chicken and pig farms to feed factories and food production facilities.

(Photo: Branex/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks