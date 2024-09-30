Events

Timișoara Art Museum exhibition highlights Caravaggio's influence among his contemporaries

30 September 2024

The exhibition The Lights of Caravaggio. The Beginning of Modernity in European Painting, Masterpieces from the Roberto Longhi Collection is scheduled to open at the Timișoara National Art Museum in November.

The show will include one painting by Caravaggio, alongside works by artists such as Lorenzo Lotto, Juseppe Ribera, Gian Battista Caracciolo, Dirck van Baburen, Mattia Preti, Gerrit Van Honthorst. It aims to highlight Caravaggio's influence among his contemporaries and his contribution to European Baroque.

A total of 43 works by 33 artists are included in the exhibition. The paintings were previously presented in various exhibitions at Palazzo Caffarelli, the Capitoline Museums in Rome in 2020, Italy, at the Musée des Beaux-Arts in Caen, France in 2021, and at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland in 2022.

The exhibition is open between November 16 and February 28, 2025, at the Ioachim Miloia Gallery of the Timișoara National Art Museum (Baroque Palace).

Tickets for the show are already on sale on museum website an at Booktes.com.

(Photo: Timișoara National Art Museum on Facebook)

