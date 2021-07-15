Capitalization of BVB’s alternative market AeRO up 46% YoY in June

The approximately 280 companies listed on the AeRO alternative trading segment of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) ended June with a cumulative capitalization of RON 10.3 bln (EUR 2 bln), up 46% compared to the same month in 2020, driven by higher prices but also in the context of new entries in the trading ring.

The largest company listed on the AeRO segment is Chimcomplex Borzesti Onesti (CHOB), which owns the Oltchim and Borzesti chemical platforms, with a market value of approximately RON 2 bln, Ziarul Financiar reported. CHOB shareholders recently approved the transfer to the main segment.

It is followed by Alum Tulcea with a capitalization of RON 253 mln, Bucur Obor with RON 250 mln, Agroland Agribusiness (a company not listed in June 2020) with RON 232 mln, and Comvex Constanta with RON 200 mln.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)