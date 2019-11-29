Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 11/29/2019 - 13:34
Business
Bucharest boulevard in top 50 most expensive shopping streets in the world
29 November 2019
Calea Victoriei boulevard in downtown Bucharest ranks 49th in the Cushman & Wakefield’s Main Streets Across The World report, which tracks rents for 448 locations across 68 markets.

The rents for street spaces are higher in Belgrade, Kiev or Sofia than in Bucharest, but lower values are recorded in Riga, Vilnius or Skopje. The report ranks locations by their prime rental value using Cushman & Wakefield’s proprietary data.

The monthly rent on Calea Victoriei is EUR 50/sqm, the same as on the Ledras Street in Nicosia and the City Centre in Bratislava.

Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay has retained its crown as the world’s most expensive shopping street, as the rent here stays at EUR 2,164/sqm/month. The Upper 5th Avenue in New York is on the second place at EUR 1,775/sqm/month, with London’s New Bond Street third in the global list, with EUR 1,352/sqm/month. The top five is completed by Avenue des Champs Elysées in Paris (with a monthly rent of EUR 1,166/sqm) and Milan’s Via Montenapoleone (EUR 1,142 /sqm/month).

Five of the top 10 global streets are in Europe, with four in Asia and just one in the US.

The report is available here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 132066699 © Alexandru Arhire/Dreamstime.com)

40