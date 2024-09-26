LIVE

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) awards the 15 finalist companies of the BVB Arena 2024 program. Romania-Insider.com will live-stream the Awards Gala event, taking place on Thursday, September 26, starting at 7:30 PM.

Bucharest Stock Exchange launched a new edition of the BVB Arena program (formerly known as Made in Romania) on April 24, 2024. In the first stage, the program gathered nominations from entrepreneurs, the community formed around companies, employees and partners, as well as members of the Nominating Committee.

In the second stage, the Nomination Committee selected the 50 semi-finalist companies from over 400 nominations. The list with the 50 semi-finalists was announced on July 8.

A public vote took place between July 8 and July 31 to determine 3 of the 15 finalists. The remaining 12 finalists were chosen by the BVB Arena Jury, made up of experts in various fields of the economy.

The 15 finalists will be announced in the Awards Gala on September 26. Between October and November 2024, the BVB Arena program provides a mentoring stage, which will be open to finalist and semi-finalist companies, as well as companies nominated in the current edition or registered in the program platform will be able to participate.

BVB Arena is a program of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, initiated since 2017 under the name Made in Romania, dedicated to identifying and promoting successful local entrepreneurial companies. Since its launch, over 1,500 companies have enrolled in the program.

Through the development of the www.bvbarena.ro platform, the Bucharest Stock Exchange positions itself as the main financing channel for Romanian entrepreneurs, alongside the banking sector.