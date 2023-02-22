Bulgarian online job search startup nPloy launches in Romania

The Bulgarian online job search startup nPloy is launching on the Romanian market following a EUR 2 million investment round in 2022, it announced.

nPloy is a mobile and web application that connects candidates and employers based on the dating apps model. It is powered by an AI algorithm that matches talents with jobs based on criteria including salary expectations, skills, experience, location, job type, etc.

The startup has attracted more than 125,000 users and more than 1,000 companies since its launch in 2018.

“With a rapidly growing economy and internationally recognized skilled workforce, Romania has long been a market of interest for us, and we are thrilled to finally have the chance to make technology advancements available here,” nPloy co-founder Konstantin Tzonev explains.

“I believe our platform will be particularly valuable to Romanian companies looking to scale their operations and stay competitive in a rapidly changing business landscape,” he added.

The platform’s algorithm automates the preselection process, thus enabling faster recruitment, more qualified candidates, and higher efficiency, nPloy explains. Recruiters can also access the anonymized database to identify top candidates based on their skills and experience and send them an invitation to apply (match request).

nPloy’s algorithm also ensures that candidates only see jobs that meet their financial requirements right from the start.

The platform guarantees the anonymity of candidates until there is a match with an employer. Before mutual interest, companies gain access to each candidate’s professional experience and skills, excluding personal data such as name, gender, age and current employer.

The platform also lets candidates know what happens with their application, namely whether it has been reviewed, approved or rejected. Candidates also get specific feedback if they are unmatched by the company. On the other hand, as with dating platforms, when there is interest on both sides, a chat is automatically opened between them. Recruiters can also schedule a video interview directly in the app.

The app is free for candidates and can be downloaded from the Apple app store and Google Play Store.

Companies can choose between various subscriptions based on their recruitment needs, the number of jobs available or the profile of the candidates they are looking for. The nPloy subscriptions also provide marketing & employer branding services at no additional cost.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

