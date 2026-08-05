Bucharest building housing Bulandra Theater to be reinforced, upgraded

Romanian construction company Concelex will design and carry out the reinforcement, rehabilitation and modernization works for the building housing the Liviu Ciulei Hall of the Lucia Sturdza Bulandra Theater.

Listed under seismic risk class I (RsI), the building at 1 Schitu Măgureanu Street is managed by the Municipal Administration for the Consolidation of Buildings at Seismic Risk (AMCCRS).

The project aims to achieve seismic reinforcement and improved energy efficiency, in a contract of RON 98.6 million (approximately EUR 19 million). Up to 90% of the funding comes from the National Program for the Consolidation of Buildings at High Seismic Risk, financed by the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration. The implementation is carried out by the Municipality of Bucharest through the Municipal Administration for the Consolidation of Buildings at Seismic Risk.

The building has a total floor area of over 11,800 sqm and is set to undergo a complex intervention: structural reinforcement, repair and restoration of architectural elements and artistic components, modernization of building systems, and the introduction of fire safety solutions. In addition, the works will cover thermal insulation, waterproofing, window and door replacement, and the installation of energy-efficient equipment. The project also involves partial demolitions, ground improvement works for the foundation, as well as utility connections and disconnections, Concelex said.

The construction works on the main building began in 1926 as the Palace of the League for the Cultural Unity of Romanians. Between 1950 and 1977, it housed the Institute of Theater and Cinema. Today, it serves the Bulandra Theatre and the University of Bucharest, with lecture halls, an amphitheater, library, archive, and offices.

The project adds to Concelex’s portfolio of reinforcement works. Among the historic buildings the company has rehabilitated or has under way are the Mihai Eminescu building of the Bucharest University of Economic Studies, the Bacău Administrative Palace, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) branch in Galați, and Buildings A and B of the interwar building at 2 Boteanu Street. The company has also recently won the reinforcement project for the Dacia-România Palace (Pinacoteca).

Concelex recorded revenues of RON 1.4 billion in 2025. The company currently employs over 1,300 people and operates approximately 100 active construction sites across the country.

(Photo: Vasile Bobirnac | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com