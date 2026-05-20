Bucharest City Hall to begin rehabilitation works at Herăstrău Park

Bucharest City Hall announced that rehabilitation works at Herăstrău Park will begin in the coming weeks as part of a broader modernization and safety project. Authorities said the lake will be drained within two to three weeks to allow work on the shoreline protection system to start.

According to the City Hall, technical assessments will also be carried out for the park’s pontoons and docking areas in order to determine the necessary intervention solutions.

At the same time, the municipality plans to commission experts to prepare a management plan and masterplan for the entire park. The documents will outline future interventions involving alleys, urban furniture, benches, waste bins, kiosks, playgrounds, lighting poles, and vegetation.

The plan will also identify dried or damaged trees and determine suitable replacement vegetation for different areas of the park, the same source said.

“When I go to Herăstrău Park now, honestly, I feel ashamed. And I want it to look a bit better. Over the next three to four months, we want to complete the masterplan and know exactly what needs to be done so we can get to work. Starting this fall, we will be able to intervene in the short term. We are also considering installing a statue of King Michael I,” said mayor Ciprian Ciucu.

The future masterplan and management plan will also form the basis for the park’s new urban zoning plan (PUZ), according to the municipality.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primăria Municipiului Bucureşti)