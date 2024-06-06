The relaxation and wellness center Therme, one of the largest in Europe, registered a turnover totaling RON 241.67 million (EUR 48.5 million) in 2023, an increase of 37.8% compared to the previous year. Regarding the net result of the financial year, the company reported a doubling of its profit, from RON 10.67 million (EUR 2.1 million) to RON 23.06 million (EUR 4.6 million).

At the end of 2023, debts amounted to RON 496.7 million, 1.6% more than in 2022.

During the same time, the average number of employees increased from 490 to 580, according to Profit.ro.

Therme Bucharest is part of the Austrian group A-Heat, which is specialized in the production of industrial refrigeration equipment, a sector in which it is present in Romania through the Jaeggi Industries factory in Sibiu. The company inaugurated the production unit in Sibiu in 2015, following an investment of almost EUR 15 million.

Companies in the A-Heat group have received a series of state aids from Romania, amounting to over EUR 27 million, both for Therme and for the factory in Sibiu.

(Photo source: Therme Bucuresti on Facebook)