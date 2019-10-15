Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 10/15/2019 - 12:53
Social
Bucharest wants to build cemetery south-east of the city
15 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Bucharest Cemeteries Municipal Company has opened an auction to contract design services for the establishment of a cemetery in the commune of Glina, in Ilfov county, south east of the city, Profit.ro reported.

Spreading on a surface of some 100,000 sqm, the cemetery is meant to cover the lack of available burial places. Only 3,478 places are available compared to the 12,000 estimated to be needed in the capital, according to the task-book of the auction.

At the same time, the new cemetery is expected to generate revenue from funeral services, the concession and sale of burial places, their maintenance and cleaning up, and other services.

“The capital has grown a lot demographically in the past years, while the number of cemeteries remained the same. This is the reason there is a need to expand or establish new cemeteries. The cemeteries law is very restrictive, meaning establishing new cemeteries in large urban conglomerates is very hard to do. This cemetery, a first in the capital, will stand out with its organization, cleanliness, and by strictly following the cemeteries law and its norms,” the same document shows.

The contract was estimated at RON 944,200 (EUR 198,778), without VAT, for three years. The offers received will be opened in the first part of December.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 10/15/2019 - 12:53
Social
Bucharest wants to build cemetery south-east of the city
15 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Bucharest Cemeteries Municipal Company has opened an auction to contract design services for the establishment of a cemetery in the commune of Glina, in Ilfov county, south east of the city, Profit.ro reported.

Spreading on a surface of some 100,000 sqm, the cemetery is meant to cover the lack of available burial places. Only 3,478 places are available compared to the 12,000 estimated to be needed in the capital, according to the task-book of the auction.

At the same time, the new cemetery is expected to generate revenue from funeral services, the concession and sale of burial places, their maintenance and cleaning up, and other services.

“The capital has grown a lot demographically in the past years, while the number of cemeteries remained the same. This is the reason there is a need to expand or establish new cemeteries. The cemeteries law is very restrictive, meaning establishing new cemeteries in large urban conglomerates is very hard to do. This cemetery, a first in the capital, will stand out with its organization, cleanliness, and by strictly following the cemeteries law and its norms,” the same document shows.

The contract was estimated at RON 944,200 (EUR 198,778), without VAT, for three years. The offers received will be opened in the first part of December.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

15 October 2019
Social
Most lavish wedding in Romania: Steaua Bucharest owner gives daughter EUR 1 mln wedding present
14 October 2019
Social
Court blocks Bucharest’s railway link to the airport, challenged by billionaire Ion Tiriac
14 October 2019
Sports
Over 30,000 children to watch Romania-Norway football match, an all-time record
11 October 2019
Business
Brand Finance: Romania’s country brand, less valuable but stronger
10 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s president favors early elections after Government dismissed
10 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s Parliament votes out Dancila cabinet
10 October 2019
Social
WB report: Almost two in five Romanians with higher education live abroad
09 October 2019
Business
WB significantly improves forecast on Romania’s economic growth, warns about risks around the corner

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40