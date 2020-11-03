Media: Bucharest Tribunal suspends activity due to coronavirus

The Bucharest Tribunal will suspend its activity in March and April and will continue to discuss only urgent cases in this period, official sources told local Profit.to. The measure comes amid an increase in the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Romania.

Following this decision, trial hearings previously scheduled for March and April will be rescheduled.

The courts in Romania have already been taking special measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Some of these measures are aimed at preventing overcrowding in courtrooms and the halls of the courts, but the list of includes frequent cleaning and the purchase of alcohol or disinfectant, gloves and masks, Digi24.ro reported.

At the Supreme Court, the furniture in all the courtrooms has been moved so that the lawyer, the prosecutor and the members of the courtroom are at least two meters away. Meanwhile, all those entering the Palace of Justice have to sign a declaration stating that they have not been in areas affected by coronavirus, according to Digi24.

Meanwhile, the Romanian authorities have further tightened the safety measures to limit the coronavirus outbreak restricting all the events with over 100 people in enclosed spaces, the head of the Emergency Situations Department (DSU), Raed Arafat, announced in a press conference on Wednesday, March 11. He also recommended all universities in Romania to suspend courses until March 31 and advised private companies with over 99 employees to introduce different starting hours for their employees who commute to work to avoid overcrowding in public transport means.

[email protected]