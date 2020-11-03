Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 13:55
Justice
Media: Bucharest Tribunal suspends activity due to coronavirus
11 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Bucharest Tribunal will suspend its activity in March and April and will continue to discuss only urgent cases in this period, official sources told local Profit.to. The measure comes amid an increase in the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Romania.

Following this decision, trial hearings previously scheduled for March and April will be rescheduled.

The courts in Romania have already been taking special measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Some of these measures are aimed at preventing overcrowding in courtrooms and the halls of the courts, but the list of includes frequent cleaning and the purchase of alcohol or disinfectant, gloves and masks, Digi24.ro reported.

At the Supreme Court, the furniture in all the courtrooms has been moved so that the lawyer, the prosecutor and the members of the courtroom are at least two meters away. Meanwhile, all those entering the Palace of Justice have to sign a declaration stating that they have not been in areas affected by coronavirus, according to Digi24.

Meanwhile, the Romanian authorities have further tightened the safety measures to limit the coronavirus outbreak restricting all the events with over 100 people in enclosed spaces, the head of the Emergency Situations Department (DSU), Raed Arafat, announced in a press conference on Wednesday, March 11. He also recommended all universities in Romania to suspend courses until March 31 and advised private companies with over 99 employees to introduce different starting hours for their employees who commute to work to avoid overcrowding in public transport means.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 125062294 © Andrei Gabriel Stanescu/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 13:55
Justice
Media: Bucharest Tribunal suspends activity due to coronavirus
11 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Bucharest Tribunal will suspend its activity in March and April and will continue to discuss only urgent cases in this period, official sources told local Profit.to. The measure comes amid an increase in the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Romania.

Following this decision, trial hearings previously scheduled for March and April will be rescheduled.

The courts in Romania have already been taking special measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Some of these measures are aimed at preventing overcrowding in courtrooms and the halls of the courts, but the list of includes frequent cleaning and the purchase of alcohol or disinfectant, gloves and masks, Digi24.ro reported.

At the Supreme Court, the furniture in all the courtrooms has been moved so that the lawyer, the prosecutor and the members of the courtroom are at least two meters away. Meanwhile, all those entering the Palace of Justice have to sign a declaration stating that they have not been in areas affected by coronavirus, according to Digi24.

Meanwhile, the Romanian authorities have further tightened the safety measures to limit the coronavirus outbreak restricting all the events with over 100 people in enclosed spaces, the head of the Emergency Situations Department (DSU), Raed Arafat, announced in a press conference on Wednesday, March 11. He also recommended all universities in Romania to suspend courses until March 31 and advised private companies with over 99 employees to introduce different starting hours for their employees who commute to work to avoid overcrowding in public transport means.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 125062294 © Andrei Gabriel Stanescu/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania with our new Expat and Travel Guide in print! The 2020 edition is a perfect present and helps you to understand and discover Romania. Our SPRING OFFER is available here.

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

11 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Wizz Air announces that quarantine measures have been expanded those coming from regions of Germany, France and Spain
11 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus crisis: Several flights between Romania and Germany cancelled. Passenger says flight from Munich turned back from Romanian airspace
11 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities tighten safety measures, events with over 100 people restricted
11 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Five infected, hospital closed after retired cop ignored safety measures
11 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus: Over 40,000 people coming from Italy have entered Romania in last two weeks
11 March 2020
Social
Update - Coronavirus: No quarantine decided for people coming to Romania from northern France and Madrid
10 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus crisis: Romania’s president asks citizens to avoid unnecessary trips to crowded places
10 March 2020
Social
Update - Coronavirus epidemic speeds up in Romania: 11 new cases reported on Tuesday

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40